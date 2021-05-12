Actors wrapped in raincoats on set of 'Game of Thrones' prequel in Cornwall, UK

Several actors were spotted roaming around Cornwall, UK, on the set of the "Games of Thrones" prequel series, "House of the Dragon.

Several actors were spotted roaming around Cornwall, UK, on the set of the "Games of Thrones" prequel series, "House of the Dragon." Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint and Emma D`Arcy were all pictured in various costumes in the village of Marazion between May 9 and 11.

The filmer told Newsflare: "This tidal island is given over to exclusive use of the film company working for WarnerMedia.

Elaborate sets including a temple or Tomb have been created.

"St Michael's Mount is cut off daily by tides, the half-mile causeway goes underwater."