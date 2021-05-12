Uber and Lyft Are Giving Free Rides to Vaccination Sites in Partnership With Biden Admin

President Joe Biden made the announcement on May 11.

To ensure that transportation is less of a barrier, from May 24th through July 4th, Uber and Lyft are both going to offer everyone free rides to and from vaccination sites, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

I think that is really stepping up, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

More details about the program were released in a White House statement.

People will be able to simply select a vaccination site near them, follow simple directions to redeem their ride, and then get a ride to take them to and from a nearby vaccination site free of charge, White House Statement, via CNN.

Lyft and Uber are eliminating a potential barrier and driving America closer to the President's goal of getting 70% of the U.S. adult population with at least one shot by July 4th, White House Statement, via CNN.

In addition to this program, the Biden administration is also partnering with McDonald's and community colleges around the nation to meet its 70 percent vaccination goal.

