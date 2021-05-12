House GOP Expels Liz Cheney From Party Leadership Role

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise spearheaded the effort to remove Cheney from the House GOP committee chair position.

In the three months since the U.S. Capitol insurrection, Cheney has maintained her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

The day before the vote, rather than express remorse, Cheney struck a defiant tone with scathing remarks on the House floor.

We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy, Liz Cheney, (R-WY), via NBC News.

Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country, Liz Cheney, (R-WY), via NBC News.

If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from.

That will be their legacy, Liz Cheney, (R-WY), via NBC News.

After today, I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln, Liz Cheney, (R-WY), via NBC News.

Elise Stefanik, (R-NY), was a vocal supporter of Trump during his impeachment trial and is Cheney's expected replacement