Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites Open At NYC Transit Hubs

Eight new pop-up vaccination sites are open at Metropolitan Transportation Authority station stops in the city, on Long Island and in the Mid-Hudson Region.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Eight new pop-up vaccination sites are open at Metropolitan Transportation Authority station stops in the city, on Long Island and in the Mid-Hudson Region.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Vaccination sites opened at some San Diego schools in hopes of reaching teens who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.