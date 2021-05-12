Colorado Republican House Members Have Differing Reactions After Liz Cheney Is Removed From GOP Leadership Post

House Republicans have removed Wyoming Rep.
Liz Cheney from her leadership position.
She was ousted as conference chair in a voice vote by House GOP members shortly after their closed-door meeting came to order, CBS News reports.
