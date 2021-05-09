Watch McCarthy confirm support for Stefanik for GOP leadership post

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has confirmed that he supports Rep.
Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for the role of House Republican conference chair, as Rep.
Liz Cheney (R-WY) faces a vote to oust her from the influential GOP leadership post.
