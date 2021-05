AJ McLean, Cheryl Burke Disagree With Demi Lovato's Decision To Be 'California Sober'

Former "Dancing With The Stars" partners AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke are teaming up again on their new iHeartRadio podcast, "Pretty Messed Up", where they explore the set of struggles associated with addiction and mental health, while sharing their own stories and reflecting on other survivors.

Speaking with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, McLean and Burke weigh in on Demi Lovato's decision to be "California sober" after suffering a life-threatening overdose.