Colonial Pipeline Gas Shortages Widen Across the East Coast

The shortages are a result of last week's cyberattack on the company.

Which provides fuel to about 45% of the Eastern Seaboard from the Gulf Coast to the metro New York area.

The national average for gas prices has reached $3 per gallon, the highest it's been since October 2014.

North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia have been hit hardest by the shortages, with multiple states declaring a state of emergency.

Colonial Pipeline Co.

Said on May 10 that it is working to restore its systems by the end of the week