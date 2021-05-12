Colonial Pipeline Gas Shortages, Widen Across the East Coast.
The shortages are a result of last week's cyberattack on the company.
Which provides fuel to about 45% of the Eastern Seaboard from the Gulf Coast to the metro New York area.
The national average for gas prices has reached $3 per gallon, the highest it's been since October 2014.
North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia have been hit hardest by the shortages, with multiple states declaring a state of emergency.
Colonial Pipeline Co.
Said on May 10 that it is working to restore its systems by the end of the week