Sandra Oh Shuts Down 'Grey's Anatomy' Rumours, Says She's 'Moved On'

If you were hoping that news of an 18th season of "Grey's Anatomy" meant that Sandra Oh would return to the role of Christina Yang, you might want to sit down.

The Canadian actress shut down rumours during an appearance on the "Asian Enough" podcast, saying she's "moved on" from the role.

Plus, Morgan Hoffman breaks down some of the actress' best roles from "Last Night" to "Killing Eve".