White tailed eagle arrives at Robin Hill on Isle of Wight

Robin Hill, a leading nature and tourist destination on the Isle of Wight, welcomes Chief - a 10-month-old rare White-tailed Sea Eagle, which is the UK's largest bird of prey.The extremely rare birds were declared extinct in Britain 200 years ago, but have been reintroduced from other countries.