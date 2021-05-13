Millions of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr at mosques across Indonesia

Millions of Muslims are today (May 13) celebrating Eid al-Fitr at mosques and homes across Indonesia.
This footage shows the scene at a place of worship in the city of Medan this morning.
Eid al-Fitr, the festival of the breaking of the fast, marks the end of Ramadan with prayers and a big meal.