Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 13, 2021

Millions of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr at mosques across Indonesia

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:41s 0 shares 1 views
Millions of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr at mosques across Indonesia
Millions of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr at mosques across Indonesia

Millions of Muslims are today (May 13) celebrating Eid al-Fitr at mosques and homes across Indonesia.

This footage shows the scene at a place of worship in the city of Medan this morning.

Millions of Muslims are today (May 13) celebrating Eid al-Fitr at mosques and homes across Indonesia.

This footage shows the scene at a place of worship in the city of Medan this morning.

Eid al-Fitr, the festival of the breaking of the fast, marks the end of Ramadan with prayers and a big meal.

Explore