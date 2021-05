Eid 2021: People flout social distancing norms in markets near Hyderabad's Charminar | Oneindia News

People throng markets near Hyderabad's Charminar area ahead of Eid tomorrow, flouting the social distancing norms. A 10-day lockdown is in place in Telangana to contain the spread of COVID19 cases.

