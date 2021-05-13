Over 6,000 tons of liquid oxygen is being transported across India via railway to combat the country's rising COVID-19 cases.
Over 6,000 tons of oxygen transported across India via railway
Footage from May 13 shows a train carrying trucks containing medical oxygen.
So far 6,260 tons of oxygen have been delivered to states across the country.