Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 13, 2021

Over 6,000 tons of oxygen transported across India via railway

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:05s 0 shares 1 views
Over 6,000 tons of oxygen transported across India via railway
Over 6,000 tons of oxygen transported across India via railway

Over 6,000 tons of liquid oxygen is being transported across India via railway to combat the country's rising COVID-19 cases.

Over 6,000 tons of liquid oxygen is being transported across India via railway to combat the country's rising COVID-19 cases.

Footage from May 13 shows a train carrying trucks containing medical oxygen.

So far 6,260 tons of oxygen have been delivered to states across the country.

Explore