Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on block in northern Gaza

Authorities in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia were today (May 13) clearing the debris from an Israeli airstrike on a large building claimed by local media to be a "residential compound.

Authorities in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia were today (May 13) clearing the debris from an Israeli airstrike on a large building claimed by local media to be a "residential compound." At least 69 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes, including at least 16 children and six women, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Seven Israelis have been killed in the rocket attacks, including a six-year-old girl.