Americans say summer starts when the temperature officially hits 75 degrees outside

Summer no longer starts on June 20, according to new research.According to a new survey of 3,250 Americans, 59% of respondents said their summer will be in full swing well before the "official" start of summer on the solstice (June 20).Many said the start of summer doesn't depend on the calendar date at all — 51% of respondents believe the season starts when the temperature hits 75 degrees.Other respondents think the start of summer depends more on specific activities taking place, with the top activity found to be buying ice cream from an ice cream truck (34%).Hosting or attending a barbeque (34%) and floating on a river (33%) rounded out the top three activities most likely to signify the start of summer.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Waterloo Sparkling Water, the survey also examined the other summer activities respondents are planning to include as they make summer 2021 bigger and better than last year.According to the survey, 55% are planning to pack in TWICE the number of activities as they would in a typical summer — since they weren't able to do everything they wanted in 2020.Forty-one percent of respondents said this uptick in activities would also lead to an increase in summer spending, with the season costing the average respondent at least $1,394 for dining, travel and entertainment.Part of making up for lost time means enjoying the season for as long as they're able, and 55% said they plan to make summer 2021 last as long as they possibly can.In order to make more of their summer, 45% of respondents said they're starting their summer activities earlier — and continuing them later — than they would in a typical year.That's in addition to those who are spending more on socializing and travel this summer (39%) and reconnecting with family and friends (37%).Results found 27% are planning to learn new summer recipes for more enjoyable at-home cooking experiences."We are looking forward to being a big part of building memories this summer," said Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Maurella of Waterloo Sparkling Water.

"Nothing pairs better than a chilled drink with this summer's most anticipated adventures." The survey also revealed that 37% plan to host more outdoor gatherings than they did last year — and, of those, the average respondent is planning for six additional backyard events.While at gatherings or otherwise, 35% of respondents said enjoying summer days isn't the same without a cold drink.

For those sipping on chilled drinks, watermelon (42%) or pineapple (38%) were found to be the flavors most often associated with summer.Those flavors were followed by strawberry (32%), raspberry (28%) and summer berry fruit salad (28%) rounding out the top five summer flavors."Alongside the tried-and-true summer flavors this season, we're re-introducing our Summer Berry flavor, inspired by a mixed berry salad on the Fourth of July," said Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Maurella of Waterloo Sparkling Water.

"People are looking to make summer 2021 bigger and better than before, and we're excited to be part of that."