William and Kate mark Mental Health Awareness Week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Mental Health Awareness Week by spending the day in Wolverhampton to learn about projects supporting the wellbeing of the city’s young people.William and Kate’s first stop was The Way Youth Zone, an organisation that provides sports, arts and recreation activities for youngsters every night of the week.
William and Kate visit wellbeing projects for Mental Health Awareness Week
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Mental Health Awareness Week by spending the day in Wolverhampton to learn about..
Belfast Telegraph