William and Kate urge UK to 'keep talking' about mental health

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and stars from the worlds of sport, stage and the arts recorded the Mental Health Minute message, broadcast on airwaves across the nation to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.The script for the broadcast has been written by poet, writer and mental health activist Hussain Manawer.
William and Kate mark Mental Health Awareness Week
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Mental Health Awareness Week by spending the day in Wolverhampton to learn about..