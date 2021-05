Honor Flight preparing to take off again this fall

Honor Flight Kern County is one of the groups trying to make a comeback in 2021.

The pandemic has had an impact on 'life' around the world and here at home.

NATS - H.F.

41..

CHEERING..THE LAST HONOR FLIGHT TO TOUCHDOWN IN KERN COUNTY WAS INOCTOBER OF 20-19..

A SEA OFPATRIOTISM TO GREET THEM..THAT WAS 18 MONTHS AGO..SOT - LILI 19:00 - WORST PART,YEARBEHIND, LIST VETS GROWN, HAVEN'TWHITTLED LIST DOWN, LOST ABOUT 6ORMORE FOLKS ON WAITING LIST.."LILI MARSH..

AND HONOR FLIGHTVOLUNTEERS NATIONWIDEWERE GROUNDED BY THECORONAVIRUS..

MASSIVEFUNDRAISING CAMPAIGNS AT THE ENDOF 20-19AND EARLY 20-20..

LEFT SITTINGIN A BANK ACCOUNT.18:45 - BEEN CALLENGINGFUNDRAISING, DIDN'T DO ANYEVENTS RAISE MONEYNOW..

AS CALIFORNIA AND MOST OFTHE COUNTRY MOVESTOWARDS FULLY RE-OPENING..

HONORFLIGHT IS MOVING FORWARDWITH PLANS TO HEAD BACK TO D.C.THIS FALL..2035 - SOT - ANYONE ON FLIGHTSFULLYVACCINATED, HOPING GOOD, 2FLIGHTS, 1 SEPT.

1 OCT.

BOTHCHARTERS, KNOCK 180OFF THE LIST.

FIRST THING, FLYWWII AND KOREA WITH VIETNAM, NOPLANE CHANGING,BE ON ANOTHER FLIGHT WITH OTHERPASSENGERS.A LIFE CHANGING TRIP FOR MOSTVETERANS..

ONE THAT INSPIRESOTHERS TO REACH OUT.2320 - SOT - WHENEVER COMEBACK, WEEK LATER, GET NEW APPSTO FLY, WITHOUT ANY ATTENTION,HAVEN'THAD APPS COMING IN, LOOK AT THATGUYS LIFE CHANGE GIVE TO THAT,SUFFERED, BAKERSFIELD COMESTHRU..

SEND MONEY PAY FORCHARTERS..AND..

WITH THE ENDING OF SOMERESTRICTIONS..

LILI LOOKSFORWARD TO ANOTHER BELOVEDTRADITION.2550 - SOT - VOLUNTEERS MISSBREAKFASTS, BIG EVENT OF THEMONTH, SO MANY REGULARS HAVEPASSED AWAY,WE DIDN'T GET TO SEE THEM WHOLEYEAR, HARD ON VOLUNTEERS.AND BARRING ANY OTHER DELAYS..LIFE WILL RESUME FOR THISPATRIOTIC GROUP..

DEDICATED TO AMISSION OFHONORING THOSE WHO SERVED.NATS - SINGING THE ANTHEM...MIKE HART..

23ABC..

CONNECTINGYOU.IF YOU'D LIKE TO FILL OUT ANAPPLICATION..... GO TO HONOR