Colonial Pipeline Reportedly Paid Nearly $5 Million in Ransom to Hackers

According to 'Bloomberg,' Colonial Pipeline Co.

Paid the ransom in difficult-to-trace cryptocurrency within hours after the attack, .

Which contradicts earlier reports that the company had no intention of paying any extortion fee.

The hackers, which the FBI said are linked to a group called DarkSide located in either Russia or Eastern Europe, specialize in digital extortion.

A source familiar with the company’s efforts stated that the hackers provided a decrypting tool upon receiving the payment, .

Though the tool operated so slowly that Colonial continued using its own system to restore operations.

Colonial said it began to resume fuel shipments on Wednesday evening