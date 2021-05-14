THE SPARKS BROTHERS Documentary Movie

THE SPARKS BROTHERS Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time?

Edgar Wright's debut documentary THE SPARKS BROTHERS, which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Jane Wiedlin, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band's favorite band.

Directed by Edgar Wright release date June 18, 2021 (in theaters)