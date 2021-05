Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on Richter Scale in Malaysia and Indonesia | Oneindia News

Earthquake from two Southeast Asian countries was reported today in the afternoon.

ANI reports, according to the National Centre of Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

It occurred at tentatively 12:03 pm today.

Minutes later, at around 12 pm, an earthquake of the same intensity struck off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra as well.

#Earthquake #Malaysia #Indonesia