Friday, May 14, 2021

Live interview with INDOT's Mallory Duncan on North Split project

INDOT's Mallory Duncan joined WRTV live on Good Morning Indiana to talk about the North Split project and whats going to happen over the next year and a half.

NORTHWEST SIDE IS TRAVELING UPTO SPEED.WE HAVE BEEN WARNING YOU ALLWEEK, FOR MONTHS NOW THAT THENORTH SPLIT IS GOING TO CLOSEDOWN THIS WEEKEND FOR A YEAR ANDA HALF.THE CREWS ARE GOING TO STARTTHEIR WORK TO UPDATE THEROADWAYS AND REPLACE AND REPAIR32 BRIDGES.IT'S A MAJOR PROJECT.OUR OWN KELSEY ANDERSON ISJOINING US LIVE THIS MORNINGWITH WHAT DRIVERS CAN EXPECT FORTHE NEXT YEAR A A HALF.KELSEY, GOOD MORNING.

