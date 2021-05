Akshaya Tritiya observed in the country, several devotees take holy dip in the Ganga | Oneindia News

‘Akshaya Tritiya’ is being observed in the country on May 14.

Several devotees arrived at a ghat in Varanasi despite COVID restrictions and took a holy dip in river Ganga.

Devotees and priests also performed ‘puja’ and other rituals there.

‘Akshaya Tritiya’ is an annual Hindu and Jain festival that signifies prosperity.

#AkshayaTritiya #Covid19 #Ganga