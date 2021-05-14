Nicki Minaj Rereleases ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ With New Tracks

Nicki Minaj Rereleases ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ With New Tracks.

After teasing her fans on Monday, Nicki Minaj is back with a rereleased version of her 2009 mixtape.

‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ contains three new tracks and is available on streaming services.

The new tracks are: "Fractions," a remix of “Crocodile Teeth" and “Seeing Green" featuring Lil Wayne and Drake.

Minaj took to Instagram Live to celebrate with fans shortly before dropping the mixtape.

.

I knew if I just rereleased the mixtape without putting anything new, I knew y'all would cuss me the (expletive) out, Nicki Minaj, via Instagram.

She also announced that a new album is on the way, but did not provide a time period.

.

Minaj hasn’t released a new album since 2018's ‘Queen.’ .

Her last single, “MEGATRON,” was released in June 2019.

Only a few months later, she announced that she had decided to “retire” from music and “have [her] family.” .

Minaj later backtracked, saying she couldn’t see “taking [herself] completely away” from music.

.

I love music and interacting with fans, so I can’t really see taking myself completely away.

But I want to be open to other possibilities in my life.

, Nicki Minaj, via 'USA Today'.

She and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first child in September 2020.