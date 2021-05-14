Nicki Minaj Rereleases ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ With New Tracks.
After teasing her fans on Monday, Nicki Minaj is back with a rereleased version of her 2009 mixtape.
‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ contains three new tracks and is available on streaming services.
The new tracks are: "Fractions," a remix of “Crocodile Teeth" and “Seeing Green" featuring Lil Wayne and Drake.
Minaj took to Instagram Live to celebrate with fans shortly before dropping the mixtape.
.
I knew if I just rereleased the mixtape without putting anything new, I knew y'all would cuss me the (expletive) out, Nicki Minaj, via Instagram.
She also announced that a new album is on the way, but did not provide a time period.
.
Minaj hasn’t released a new album since 2018's ‘Queen.’ .
Her last single, “MEGATRON,” was released in June 2019.
Only a few months later, she announced that she had decided to “retire” from music and “have [her] family.” .
Minaj later backtracked, saying she couldn’t see “taking [herself] completely away” from music.
.
I love music and interacting with fans, so I can’t really see taking myself completely away.
But I want to be open to other possibilities in my life.
, Nicki Minaj, via 'USA Today'.
She and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first child in September 2020.