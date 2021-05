Leigh-Anne Pinnock Praised For Discussing Fiance Andre Gray's Past Colourist Tweets In New Doc

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is receiving an outpour of love and support from her fans following the premiere of her documentary "Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop, and Power", in which she discusses racism in the U.K. and her experience as a Black woman in the music industry.

Viewers applauded the singer for discussing her fiance Andre Dray's past colourist tweets.