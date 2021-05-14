Mom-to-be slams husband after discovering his surprising vacation plans

A man ditched his pregnant wife for a campingtrip and now she’s upset.

He asked Reddit’s “Am Ithe A******” forum if he did anything wrong.“12 years ago, myself, my younger brother andour two close friends started a tradition thatevery year we go on a camping trip together”.“We weren’t able to the past two years ... This year me,my brother and our friends agreed on going camping.I told my wife who is currently 25 weeks pregnantabout it, three weeks before and she wasn’t happy”.“She said that she’s anxious because our daughterwas born prematurely at 27 weeks.

She’s scaredit’s going to happen again with this pregnancy”.He didn’t think his wife’s concerns wereserious enough for him to cancel the trip.“I went camping last weekend.

When I came homemy wife has been in a bad mood ever since”.“[She said] that I need to grow upbecause I’m a dad now then she proceeded tocall me a “self-absorbed a** hat”.Reddit users thought the husband wasway out of line.

“You ignored your pregnantwife’s wishes so you can go camping, clearlyshe’s not a priority,” another said.“You dismissed the feelings and anxiety of yourpregnant wife to go camping,” a user wrote