House Lawmakers Reach Deal on Bipartisan Jan. 6 Insurrection Commission

The 9/11-style commission was announced by the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep.

Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol.

The panel will consist of 10 members, five appointed by Democrats and five by Republicans.

We owe it to the Capitol Police and all who enter our citadel of democracy to investigate the attack, Rep.

Bennie Thompson, (D-MS), via NPR News.

According to the conditions of the deal, a report compiled by the panel will be due to the public by Dec.

31.

[This panel will study the] facts and circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy, Rep.

Bennie Thompson, (D-MS), via NPR News.

While the deal appears to be final, key Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have yet to sign off on it