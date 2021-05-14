Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to learn not to switch off

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged his players to learn the lessons of a madcap seven-goal thriller at Newcastle as they turn their attention to the Champions League final.The Premier League champions eventually came out on top 4-3 at St James’ Park on Friday evening, and Guardiola admitted the release of tension and the excitement of winning the title had perhaps been a distraction.