Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to learn not to switch off
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged his players to learn the lessons of a madcap seven-goal thriller at Newcastle as they turn their attention to the Champions League final.The Premier League champions eventually came out on top 4-3 at St James’ Park on Friday evening, and Guardiola admitted the release of tension and the excitement of winning the title had perhaps been a distraction.