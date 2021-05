ROBS WEATHER FORECAST PART 2 10PM 5-14-2021

TURNS TO A MORE UNSETTLED ANDWET PATTERN NEXT WEEK.IN THENEAR TERM,EXPECT ANOTHER SEASONABLY COOLNIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNINGWITH LOWS RANGING IN THE UPPER50S TO LOWER 60S.SATURDAY WILLBRING ANOTHER DAY FILLED WITH ASUN AND CLOUD MIX ALONG WITHWARMER TEMPERATURESPUSHING INTO THE LOWER TO MID-80S.WINDS WILL TURN AND INCREASEFROM THE SOUTH SATURDAYAFTERNOON/EVENING INSURINGMILDER TEMPERATURESSATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAYMORNING.SUNDAY WILL SEE MORECLOUDS THAN SUN, BUT IT SHOULDSTILL BE A RELATIVELY NICE DAY.THERE MIGHT BE AVERY SLIGHT CHANCE OF A A BRIEFPOP-UP SHOWER INTO SUNDAYAFTERNOONBUT THIS WOULD BE MOSTLY LIKELYCLOSER TOWARD LAKE CHARLESRATHER THANLAFAYETTE.HIGHS SUNDAY WILL BEPUSHING INTO THE MID-80SACCOMPANIED BY INCREASINGHUMIDITY.NEXT WEEK WILL BE ADIFFERENT STORY AS AMPLEMOISTURE FROM THE GULF OF MEXICOBEGINS TO FEED INTOTHE AREA WHILE A STORMY PATTERNACROSS TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA WILLGRADUALLY SPILL INTO OURREGION.THISMEANS THE CHANCE OF DAILYSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILLINCREASE TO THE50-60% RANGE MONDAY INCREASINGTO THE 60-80% RANGE TUESDAYTHROUGH FRIDAY AT THE VERYLEAST.AND INTERESTINGLY ENOUGH,THE GFSMODEL HAS BEEN CONSISTENTLYINDICATING THAT DEEPER TROPICALMOISTURE AND A POTENTIALDISTURBANCE COULD WORK ITS WAYTOWARD THE GULF OF MEXICO TOWARDTHE LATTER PART OF THE WEEKWHILE THE EUROMODEL DOESN'T RECOGNIZE ANYPOTENTIAL DISTURBANCE.IT SHOULDBE NOTED THAT LAST TROPICALSEASON THE GFS WAS MORE RELIABLETHANTHE EURO IN THE EXTENDED PERIODFORECASTS, AND YOU MAY REMEMBERLAST YEAR, TROPICAL STORMCRISTOBAL DEVELOPED IN THE GULFIN THE FIRST WEEK OF JUNE.SOA DISTURBANCE SUCH AS ADEPRESSION OR LOW-END TROPICALSTORM WOULD NOT BE OUT OF THEREALM OF POSSIBILITY IN THE GULFOF MEXICO DURING THE LASTWEEK OR TWO OF MAY.OF COURSE ALOT COULD CHANGE FORECAST-WISEIN THE DAYS AHEAD, BUT SOMETHINGTO WATCH FOR ANYWHERE FROMLOUISIANA TOFLORIDA.THE BOTTOM LINE FOR NOWTHOUGH IS THAT WE SHOULD EXPECTSEVERAL INCHES OF TOTAL RAINACCUMULATIONS...PERHAPS IN THE3-6"RANGE MONDAY THROUGH SUNDAYINCLUSIVE...BUT AS WE ALL KNOW,THOSE NUMBERS CAN BE EASILYDOUBLED GIVEN OUR SLOW-MOVINGPATTERN.AND WITHAREA SOILS STILL RATHERSATURATED COMBINED WITH HIGHWATER IN OUR BAYOUSAND COULEES, THERE COULD BE SOMEMORE FLOOD CONCERNS FOR ACADIANANEXT WEEK.SEE THE KATC 10 DAYFORECAST FOR THE LATEST.WELCOME BACK.

HERE'S MORE NEWSTONIGHT AROUND THE