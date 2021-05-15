Hairdressers proving a hit targeting men with attractive female staff

A hairdresser’s salon is attracting hordes of male customers thanks to its policy of hiring attractive female staff.

The 30Shine Men’s Hair Salon opened on the Sukhumhit Road area of capital city Bangkok, Thailand, late last year.

Since then the business has proved a success with its staff in tight-fitting white tops and black skirts.

They target men with a selection of haircuts and male grooming packages.

Footage shows a male customer receiving a wash, cut and dry at the salon on Saturday (April 24).

Hairdress Nong Bew said: ‘Men come here for the first time because they are interested in cute girls.

But we always do a good job so they come back.’