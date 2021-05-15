Bad science spreads with Covid as steam inhalation pipes installed in Indian school

The pandemic has seen quack cures go as viral as the coronavirus itself and now Indian officials have started to install steam inhalation facilities in schools in central India.

Medical experts say steam inhalation neither prevents nor cures Covid-19, and can cause burns, but it remains popular in India, which is battling the pandemic with more limited medical resources than many other countries.

As Covid-19 cases surge in Madhya Pradesh state in central India, its Department of Education began installing the steam systems in schools.

Video shot on May 14 in Amarmau in Shahgarh Tehsil in Sagar District, showed locals breathing in steam coming from pipes.

The steam is generated by a pressure cooker.