Saturday, May 15, 2021

Anti-lockdown protesters march from St James Park to BBC HQ in London

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:26s 0 shares 1 views
Anti-lockdown protesters march from St James Park to BBC HQ in London
Anti-lockdown protesters march from St James Park to BBC HQ in London

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters in central London marched from St James Park to the BBC's headquarters.

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters in central London marched from St James Park to the BBC's headquarters.

Once they arrived at Broadcasting House, many began shouting "shame on you" outside the public broadcaster's building.

Thanks to a rapid vaccination programme and previous lockdowns, the UK is currently emerging from coronavirus restrictions ahead of many other European nations, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the spread of a new virus variant first detected in India could delay plans to eliminate restrictions entirely.

