Israeli air forces target Al-jalaa press building in Gaza

The Al-jalaa press building in Gaza City was destroyed by Israeli air forces on Saturday 15 May.

The building housed the offices of media organisations Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, among others.

There were also residential apartments in the building.

The Israeli military called with warnings to evacuate about an hour before the attack, reports said.

Ground and air forces have been attacking targets in Gaza for several days now, forcing residents to flee their homes.

It is the worst bout of fighting between the neighbours for seven years.

As well as this building, heavy artillery fire has been aimed at what the Israeli military said was a network of militant tunnels, although local residents say civilian areas have been attacked.