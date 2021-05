Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building with AP, Al Jazeera offices

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza that housed the offices of the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media.

Those in the building had been warned to evacuate about an hour before the strike, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli Airforce said on Twitter that the building housed Hamas military intelligence assets.

“Prior to the attack, the Air Force warned the civilians staying in the building and gave them sufficient time to evacuate the building,” the IAF added.