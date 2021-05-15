Fighting Intensifies In Gaza As Israeli Airstrike Destroys 12-Story Building

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza that housed residential apartments and the offices of media outlets – including the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.
John Lorinc reports.
An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza that housed residential apartments and the offices of media outlets – including the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.
John Lorinc reports.
Building housed residential apartments and offices of several media outlets. Israel said the building was also used by the Islamist..
Media building in Gaza collapses after Israeli airstrike as Palestinian rockets target Tel Aviv area.