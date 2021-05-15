Top 10 Characters from The Suicide Squad: Comics Vs Movie

This unlikely team has seen its fair share of changes of the years.
For this list, we’ll be looking at various rogues’ gallery members who have transitioned from either comic book to screen or screen to bigger screen, and comparing their appearances.
This unlikely team has seen its fair share of changes of the years.
For this list, we’ll be looking at various rogues’ gallery members who have transitioned from either comic book to screen or screen to bigger screen, and comparing their appearances.
Our countdown includes Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Captain Boomerang, and more!