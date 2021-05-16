Skip to main content
Second batch of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Hyderabad, India

The second batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to India arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday 16 May.

The vaccine has been cleared for use in India.

Its makers also hope to begin producing it within the country soon.

Nikolay Kudashev, Russia's Ambassador to India, tweeted: "Given the recent launch of the Russian vaccine in the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery has become very timely.

The efficacy of the #SputnikV is well-known in the world."

