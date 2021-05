A young child tragically died following a suspected gas explosion that completely destroyed two houses

A young child has tragically died following a suspected gas explosion in the middle of the night that completely destroyed two houses.

Firefighters, police and paramedics scrambled to a street in Heysham, Lancs., at around 2.30am today (Sun) after residents were woken by the sound of a blast.

Police have now confirmed that sadly a young child died in the explosion while another four people have been hospitalised, two with serious injuries.This video was filmed on the 16th May 2021.