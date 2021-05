NCIS Los Angeles S12E18 A Tale of Two Igors

NCIS: Los Angeles 12x18 "A Tale of Two Igors" Season 12 Episode 18 Promo (Season Finale) - Deeks is kidnapped by an associate of Kirkin’s (Ravil Isyanov) in need of his help and NCIS investigates the shooting of a militarized dolphin equipped with a Russian microchip.

Also, Beale makes Nell an interesting offer and Hetty returns, on the 12th season finale of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 23rd on CBS.