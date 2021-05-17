Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Overwhelmed With Fans Support | Raised Over Rs 11 Crore | Thanked Fans
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their Instagram handle to thank fans for supporting their Covid-19 relief fundraising effort.

They added that they had surpassed their target of ₹11 crores.