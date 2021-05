Kedarnath temple opening ceremony amid Covid-19 crisis | Pilgrims not allowed | Oneindia News

Portals of Kedarnath Temple were opened today for devotees.

The opening ceremony was held early morning at 5 am.

The temple was closed last year on November 16.

Soon after the reopening of the temple, the Uttarakhand government said that the portals were opened but pilgrims were not allowed due to Covid-19.

