Joyous drinkers pile into a boozer to enjoy their first inside pints since last year

Joyous drinkers pile into a boozer at midnight to enjoy their first inside pints since last year.

As of today (Mon), pubs, cafes and restaurants in England can open indoors in line with the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Showtime bar in Huddersfield, West Yorks., wasted no time in continuing business as usual - by opening their doors at 12am.