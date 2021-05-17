Sen. Marco Rubio Asks America To Take UFO Reports ‘Seriously’
Rubio's comments were part of a '60 Minutes' interview that aired on May 16.

Anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat, Sen.

Marco Rubio, on '60 Minutes'.

I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously, Sen.

Marco Rubio, on '60 Minutes'.

Maybe it has a very simple answer.

Maybe it doesn’t, Sen.

Marco Rubio, on '60 Minutes'.

A government report on UFOs, otherwise known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), .

Is set to be released before the end of June.

Rubio has requested that an unclassified copy of the report be given to Congress.

Ex-Pentagon whistleblower Luis "Lue" Elizondo also welcomes the release of the report, as he claims the government has covered up the existence of UAPs.

The level of interest is reaching a critical mass.

I think [government officials realize that] it would be like putting the cat back in the bag or like putting toothpaste back in the tube, Luis Elizondo, ex-Pentagon official, via 'New York Post'.

Now that the government has acknowledged the reality of Unexplained Aerial Phenomenon [or UAP, which is synonymous with UFO] … it’s going to be real hard to backtrack, Luis Elizondo, ex-Pentagon official, via 'New York Post'