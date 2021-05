Sam Heughan On Working With 'Queen Of Canada' Celine Dion

While chatting with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, "Outlander" and "Men in Kilts" star Sam Heughan opens up about working with the "Queen of Canada" Celine Dion and Priyanka Chopra Jonas on their upcoming romantic comedy.

Catch up on episodes of "Men in Kilts" on STACKTV and the Global TV App until September 1.