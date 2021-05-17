AT&T Confirms $43 Billion Deal To Combine WarnerMedia With Discovery

AT&T and Discovery, Inc.

Made the announcement on May 17.

The agreement would see the formation of a new media company with Discovery, separate from AT&T.

According to 'The Financial Times,' that new business could be valued at as much as $150 billion.

The media powerhouse would be able to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney.

AT&T would receive $43 billion (subject to adjustment) in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt, Via AT&T's website.

Discovery's shareholders would receive stock representing 29% of the company, while AT&T's shareholders would get 71%.

To be one of the best global media companies requires not only broad and deep creative assets, but an investor base and access to capital to make it happen.

, AT&T CEO John Stankey, via memo to WarnerMedia staffers.

The decision to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery is rooted in this conclusion, AT&T CEO John Stankey, via memo to WarnerMedia staffers.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

It is expected to close in mid-2022