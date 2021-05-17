While backstage at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Anthony Mackie reacts to Sebastian Stan's transformation into Tommy Lee for the upcoming Hulu series, "Pam & Tommy".
Plus, Courtney Love calls out the project on her private Facebook page.
It was revealed that Sebastian Stan would be portraying Tommy Lee in Hulu’s upcoming, Pam & Tommy miniseries earlier this year...