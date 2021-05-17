Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after graduation party dispute

NEW INFORMATION ABOUT A DEADLYSHOOTING THIS MORNING INAVONDALE.JUST ABOUT A HALFHOUR AGO WE LEARNED 46 YEAROLD SHANTEE HUMPHREY... HASBEEN IDENTIFIED AS THE PERSONSHOT AND KILLED.TWO OTHERSWERE INJURED.IT HAPPENED ONROCKDALE AVENUE.THAT'S WHEREOUR MARIEL CARBONE IS WITH THELATEST.MARIEL:POLICE SAY THESHOOTING STEMMED FROM A FAIMLYDISPUTE THE DAY BEFORE AT HIGHSCHOOL GRADUATION PARTY.THATFIGHT SPILLED OVER TO THISMORNING.WHEN A PERSON CAME TOTHIS HOME, AND SHOT TWO PEOPLE.THAT INCLUDED, THE GRADUATE.VO:POLICE TELL US THE TWO SHOTARE OKAY.HOWVER ONE, RETURNEDFIRE.KILLING THE SUSPECT.SWATWAS CALLED TO THE SCENE.POLICE SAY CHILDREN WERE HOMEAT THE THE TIME, BUT WERE NOTHARMED.AND THAT THOSE INVOLVEDKNEW EACH OTHER.SOTVO:CG:@00CAPTAIN MARK BURNS/D4 COMMANDERWe set a perimeter around thehouse, called the swat teambecause we knew he was stillarmed and sent in one of ourtools and could see that hewas unresponsive on thekitchen floor.

He is nowdeceased.

And ouhomicideunit isnow investigating the entirescene.THE STREET WAS BLOCKED OFF FORMOST OF THE DAY TODAY.WITHPOLICE INVESTIGATING IN THEAREA AROUND THE HOME.INAVONDALE, MARI