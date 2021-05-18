Lockdown Movie

Lockdown Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lockdown follows the coincidental and chaotic meeting of six individuals from different works of life as they find themselves trapped at a hospital on a day the government imposes an immediate lockdown.

Forced to share the same four walls, professional and character flaws are exposed and an unexpected romance story erupts from the chaos.

“Lockdown” stars Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale, Emem Inwang, Chioma Akpotha, Tony Umez, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Jide Kene Achifusi (Swanky JKA), Nobert Young, Josh 2 Funny, Yomi Black, BamBam, Ada Ameh, Ben Touitou, Charles Awurum and many “Nollywood favorites.” Country: Nigeria