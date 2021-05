Christine Quinn Says 'Selling Sunset' Seasons 4 & 5 Will Be 'Juicy'

While attending the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted, "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn teases what fans can expect from the upcoming fourth and fifth seasons of the hit Netflix reality show.

Plus, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, and Davina Potratz share why they're so grateful that their show was a form of escape for people during lockdown.