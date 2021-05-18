Doctor KK Aggarwal passes away after battling Covid-19 |Padma Shri| Cardiologist | Oneindia News

Padma Shree Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal passed away on Monday night after a lengthy battle with coronavirus.

He had been admitted to AIIMS several days ago and was on ventilator support.

The 62 year old is the former President of the Indian Medical Association and the current head of the Heart Care Foundation of India.

Dr. Aggarwal was also a renowned cardiologist of the country and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.

A statement from his Twitter handle said he died on May 17th at 11.30 pm in New Delhi.

